It’s Not Too Late to Remove Your Name from the Naughty List

The list is out, but we think Santa can make some changes.

Christmas is just about here and I am thrilled to death. Especially since my Christmas shopping is done. Can you hear those angels rejoicing too? It's a glorious feeling to be done before Christmas Eve. My husband even suggested we start knocking out next year's list, but to be honest I'm tired of spending money.

With the big day just about here, the Department of Christmas Affairs has released the official Naughty or Nice List.

If you'd like to see where you landed this year, you can find the entire list here. I feel like the majority of the names on the list are on the nice side of things, but I know there are still plenty who are on the other side of that coin. However, I don't think it's the end of the world.

See, we do have some days between now and Christmas. And I truly believe that Santa reserves the right to make changes all the way up until he's on the roof of your house. So, if you are on the Naughty List, it's time to make some changes. Look for ways to be extra nice for the next few days. In fact, let's all do that. After all, if Santa can make changes late in the game, I don't want to lose my status of "nice."

So lend a hand to those around you, hold open the door for that person behind you, and maybe even let someone into your lane on you work commute (gasp). Even the simplest of things can change not just your day, but the other person's day too. And isn't that what the holidays are all about?