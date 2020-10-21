It’s Time To Enter The 2020 Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest

My social media feed is always full of beautiful pictures of Wyoming and its wildlife.

So many of my friends always seem to be at the right place and time to take the perfect picture.

I also am totally guilty of being a member of several Facebook groups dedicated to amateur and professional photographers sharing their pictures of Wyoming.

When I came across a notice on Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Instagram announcing their 2020 Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest I knew I need to share it with you.

The deadline for this contest is November 23, 2020, so you need to get going on finding that perfect picture (or pictures) to submit.

The four categories for this contest are wildlife, scenic, recreation, and flora.

The grand prize winner will take home $600 and a $350 voucher for print on metal, acrylic, gallery mount, etc. from Artizen Photo Printing of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to first, second and third place.

Each photographer can submit a maximum of 10 photos across all categories.

Even if you don't plan to submit your work to this contest I bet you know someone that should.

Make sure you share this opportunity with them, you never know who might end up being a winner.