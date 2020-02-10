It’s was Warmer in Antarctica Than Cheyenne on Monday

In Antarctica, they are breaking out the shorts and volleyball. Well, I assume so. The frozen continent at the bottom of the world is experiencing a bit of a heatwave while southeastern Wyoming is in the grip of a cold snap.

In fact, last week (February 6) Antarctica registered it's highest temperature ever, with a reading of 65 degrees Fahrenheit at Argentina's Esperanza research station.

The forecast for today (February 10) isn't nearly as toasty, but it's still warmer than Cheyenne. The temperature in the Captial City is expected to top out at 29 degrees Monday. At Base Esperanza, the high is forecast to be a balmy 53 degrees.

The Base is expected to cool to the mid 30s for the rest of the week. But, that will still be a bit warmer than Cheyenne to start the week.

