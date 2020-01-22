Jackson Hole Has Over 11 Feet of Snow Already in 2020

January has been somewhat mild for Casper so far in 2020. That's not the case for the Jackson Hole area as there are reports they've received over 11 feet of snow already this year.

Check this out. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort recently shared this crazy data about how much snow they've seen the first couple weeks of January.

11 feet of snow? According to their blog, that's either a record or close to it. The crazy thing is we still have plenty of January left for more white stuff to fall. It's Wyoming, so if you don't like the weather, wait 10 minutes and it will change.