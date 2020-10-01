Jake Owen scored a CMA Music Video of the Year nomination for the very personal video for his No. 1 hit, "Homemade," and he's taking fans behind the scenes of the shoot in footage that is debuting exclusively with Taste of Country.

The country singer drew on the real-life love story between his own grandparents for the romantic clip, which chronicles a relationship that begins when a young man snaps a photo that sparks a date with a young woman. The relationship is cut short when he receives the news that he is going off to war, but in an extended version of the clip, they reunite at the end, with him surprising her after returning home years later and her realizing they are meant to be together.

In the clip below, Owen is getting into costume as the younger version of his own grandfather. He marvels at the turn of events that's now become legend in his family.

"If my granddad had never taken that picture, I would never be here," he reflects, adding that "they would have never had my dad. Thanks, Grandad, for taking a photo!" he says into the camera, smiling.

Owen himself is into photography now, and his grandfather "gave me his camera bag and his camera that he had forever," he says in another circle-of-life moment.

The "Homemade" video resulted in Owen's first-ever nomination for CMA Video of the Year, and he says it "has been incredible to share this with my grandparents," since their love story is "what resonated with people so much."

"My grandfather is a war hero, and he still says that the proudest achievement of his life is his life with my Nanny," Owen tells us. "It really is a true American dream, real-life love story that has now lasted more than 70 years…that’s inspiring. Showing them the final video based on how they met all those years ago — and seeing their reaction to the CMA Video of the Year nomination that also celebrates their love story — is indescribable."

See the Real-Life Love Story of Jake Owen's Grandparents: