Jake Owen and Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars put their good-natured feud to rest recently when Owen released "Made for You," his fourth single from his Greetings From... Jake album.

Owen officially announced the song via his Instagram page earlier this month, prompting Brown to comment that she, "was really hoping it was going to be the banger 'Alabama Hannah'..."

Hannah Brown Has Words for Jake Owen:

"Alabama Hannah" is the title of a "diss track" Owen jokingly shared live on Twitter after the season premiere of the most recent season of The Bachelor, with lyrics inspired by Brown's appearance on the episode and the great deal of attention she was still getting after her season was over. He defended the tune and made sure to point out that it wasn't actually a dig at Hannah Brown herself.

The reigning Dancing With the Stars champ seemed amused and flattered by the song and she still seems to be a big fan, concluding her recent Instagram comment with, "... but I can support this decision. It’s a special one. Congrats, man!"

It might be "a special one" to Brown, because she first heard Owen's song live on a date with fan favorite and first runner-up Tyler Cameron. The two slow-danced as they were personally serenaded by Owen. Though Cameron wasn't the last man standing on her season, Brown recently spent time with him reconnecting at his home in Jupiter, Fla.

Fans are using the comment section of Owen's Instagram post to start campaigning for the rumored couple to appear in his official music video for "Made for You." We will have to wait and see if Owen likes fellow Florida boy Tyler for the part, and if he's ready to give "Alabama Hannah" any more airtime.