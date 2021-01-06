Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, had a terrifying experience at a public park recently when their 4-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, briefly wandered away from her parents.

Though everything turned out okay in the end, the country star couple are taking the opportunity to reflect on the incident and offer a reminder to other parents to stay vigilant.

"Had the absolute scariest thing happen today at the park," Kramer writes on Instagram. "... We were going down the slides, swinging and having a great time. Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around. I watch my kids like hawks but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say I always had a watch on her."

Despite her parents' vigilance, both Kramer and Caussin went down the slide with their 2-year-old son, Jace. In a second, the singer says, Jolie wandered off with her new friend, and "the next minute, a lady walked up to me and said, 'Your daughter just got into a white SUV,'" Kramer recounts.

Like any parent, she immediately went into a blind panic.

"I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot, where I then saw Jolie and the little girl coming around the back of the car to which the little girl's mom was in [the] car," she continues.

Though Jolie had been safe all along, the incident was terrifying, and reminded Kramer of how quickly a child can be taken away from a public space despite being under the watchful eye of her parents.

"It was an eye-opening experience, especially for someone like me, who is super present," she reflects. "Literally in a blink of a second ... that's how fast a kid could be taken. Thank God that's not what happened here and the little girl Jolie was with just wanted to see her mom, but it's a reminder to all of us to be present, stay aware ..."

She also adds that the experience provided an opportunity to talk to Jolie about the importance of not walking off with strangers — a conversation she hadn't yet broached with her daughter.

"I think I expected her to know she can't leave without Mommy or Daddy, and plus, I was always watching," she says. "I'm grateful we had the talk today."

Kramer and Caussin have consistently been open with their fans about their personal and family life together, even writing a book called The Good Fight, which delves into the challenges they've faced as a couple, including infidelity. They show a similar candor in their podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. The couple have been married since 2015. They later separated, and Caussin even filed for divorce at one point during their separation, but they did not go through with the legal split and renewed their vows to one another in 2017.