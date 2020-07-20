Could country's own Jana Kramer become the next The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star? The short answer is ... maybe, she doesn't know yet.

During a recent episode of her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, the Michigan native admitted to Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Melissa Gorga that she auditioned for the Bravo reality TV show in May.

"I was going to say something, but I wasn't sure if I could say it," the 36-year-old says. "We might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing, but we haven't heard back yet."

The "I Got the Boy" singer shares that the audition had taken place during the recent coronavirus quarantine, but she's a little hesitant about possibly getting the gig.

"I would be so afraid that we'd be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day," says Kramer, who calls current cast member Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave a friend.

"I get hated on a lot because I'm very sarcastic," she explains. "I wouldn't want to filter myself too much. I have a hard time with criticism and I don't know how I could handle that. We haven't heard anything, so I'm like maybe we were just boring people.”

The biggest problem might be that Kramer, husband Michael Caussin and their two children Jolie Rae and Jace don’t currently live near Beverly Hills, they actually live in Nashville. However, Kramer says if picked, they would move back to California part time in order to film the show.

It’s yet another piece of potentially exciting news for the couple, who are set to release a book about their relationship later this year. Kramer also recently reflected on the four-year anniversary of sorts since they were faced with Caussin’s infidelity.

"As Mike shared in his Mike Monday today, yesterday marked 4 years since discovery of his affairs,” Kramer writes on Instagram on July 20. "Holy hell was 4 years ago the worst day of both of our lives and damn did our world literally explode."

"But last night was the first time on this day that we were closer than ever," she continues. "Sure, there were some tears but the connection was stronger than it’s ever been. I’m so thankful for the way Mike leaned in with empathy. That makes all the difference."