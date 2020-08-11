Jared Leto Confirms ‘Tron’ Sequel, Reveals Possible Title

Confirming a whole bunch of rumors all at once, Jared Leto tweeted that he is indeed working on a third film in Disney’s Tron series, about the very infrequent adventures of a bunch of sentient computer programs. The original Tron came out in 1982; the first sequel, Tron: Legacy, followed in 2010, and now Leto is working on a third Tron, supposedly with Lion director Garth Davis.

Leto wrote that he is “struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life,” and noted that he was a fan of “both the original video game and the film.” Then he added “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON,” promising the team has “some very special ideas in store.”

As noted by Collider, though, the original version of the thread revealed the working title for the movie:

In a Tweet that’s since been deleted, Leto didn’t just say TRON. He said, straight up, “TRON: ARES.” And I have to imagine Disney gave him a quick phone call to say, ‘Maybe don’t say that just yet.’

There’s no guarantee the film will still be called Tron: Ares by the time it hits theaters (especially now that Leto let that name slip), but that would appear to be the sequel’s working title. When Leto was first rumored to be looking at a Tron role back in 2017, THR claimed he would “play a character named Ares, who has not appeared onscreen before but was a key player” in a previously written Tron 3 draft.

Cool; now they just have to actually make the movie. Here are Leto’s (non-deleted) tweets: