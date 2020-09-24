Remember the Romantic Way Jason Aldean Proposed to His Wife, Brittany?

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are one of country fans' favorite couples. Do you remember the romantic way that he proposed to her?

Aldean and the former Brittany Kerr got engaged during a romantic private tour of the San Diego Zoo on Sept. 24, 2014. Aldean did not post to social media at the time, but his future wife hinted at the good news in a post to Instagram the following day, sharing a picture of herself at the zoo and writing, "My man did it again. Today was amazing."

A representative for Aldean confirmed the news of the couple's engagement on Sept. 25 after rumors began to swirl online.

The couple had only confirmed that they were dating in March of 2014, and Brittany made no secret of how happy she was in the relationship, frequently posting pictures using the hashtags #cominhometoyou and #bestboyfriendintheworld during their courtship.

The country superstar and the former American Idol contestant and NBA cheerleader wed in March of 2015. They welcomed their son, Memphis, in December of 2017, and daughter Navy was born in February of 2019. Aldean also has two older daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage.

He and Brittany often turn to social media to share glimpses of their private lives together with their kids. They spent several years planning and building their dream home, and they finally moved in on June 13, 2020. They've been sharing photos of the jaw-dropping mansion ever since.

