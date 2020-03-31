Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are trying to do a little good while the world grapples with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). An Instagram post from Brittany led the couple to buy lunch for the staff at a Western New York pharmacy.

On Saturday (March 28), Brittany Aldean posted a video on her Instagram asking followers what they needed. "Yes, we’ve given money to organizations and people BUT we know a lot of you need essential items right now," she explains in the caption.

"We know that it's a very trying time right now for everybody and a lot of people are out of work and people are in need of things," Aldean says in the video.

She encouraged followers to leave comments with whatever they needed "and we will go through them and we will do our best to try and help some families."

Fans responded, asking for everything from disinfectant wipes and diapers to groceries and a little extra money to pay their rent. Patty, a pharmacy technician in Hamburg, N.Y., tells country radio station WYRK-FM that she commented about how she and her co-workers have been "working their tails off" during this time.

"[Brittany] messaged me within, like, six hours and said, 'I want to help you,'" Patty shares. She asked for "a nice meal, because we don't really get to sit down and eat anything. We're eating on the fly; we're eating candy and chips and stuff like that," and the Aldeans sent Patty and her pharmacy staff lunch from Panera.

Not only did the Aldeans fulfill requests, but Brittany's followers often responded to each other, sharing suggestions for where to get certain hard-to-find items online and even offering to send cards to one commenter's 90-year-old grandmother who is quarantined and missing talking to other people.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only touched individuals, it's wreaked havoc on the entertainment world in general, with a tremendous amount of artists and festival organizers choosing to cancel or postpone tours and events for 2020. To date, there are 140,904 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States; 2,405 people have died of the disease in the U.S. alone.