It sounds like Jason Aldean is going to have a relaxing Father's Day, according to what his wife, Brittany, has in store for their family this weekend. She also happens to be celebrating her birthday at the same time.

Mrs. Aldean (Williams) spilled the beans last month in a conversation with Us Weekly as the wife and mother hunkered down with her clan amid quarantine. With Father's Day fast approaching — it's on Sunday (June 21) — appreciation for a paternal figure such as the "Girl Like You" crooner was a topic of conversation.

Will Brittany be throwing a party? Barring some other idea, a lowkey affair with some food and drinks is likely the celebration's outlook. And it sounds like a perfectly reasonable way to honor the country singer dad.

"I don't know!" Brittany exclaims when asked about her Father's Day plans with Jason. "It's my birthday right then, too. You know what, we'll probably just sit at the new house and cookout together and have a drink."

That new house would be the Aldeans' recently completed mansion. The property has a massive swimming pool with a tiki bar, a two-story walk-in closet and a bowling alley on the grounds. That means there's plenty of room for Jason to shower his little ones with his loving style of parenting.

The couple have two toddlers, 2-year-old Memphis and 1-year-old Navy, in addition to the superstar's teen daughters from a previous marriage.

"He's an amazing father," Brittany says. "He tells them he loves them a hundred times a day and is always hugging and kissing. I feel like that's going to definitely mold them into those types of people, which makes me really happy. It doesn't matter who's around; he is the most affectionate, loving dad ever."

But will Jason and Brittany have any more kids? That looks like it may be a question for another time — the couple seems split on the prospect of adding one more bundle of joy to their happy abode.

"I would love another," Brittany shares. "I think he's done — he has four. I understand, but I would definitely [have] another one. But, no, we probably will not be contributing to the new baby boom."

