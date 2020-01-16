January chill getting you down? You're in good company. Jason Aldean posted a funny photo to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 16), looking mighty sick of cold weather in a fur-flap hat along with buddy Luke Bryan (who's smoking a cigar and bundled up in a flannel). The two apparently are more than ready to escape to warmer temps in Mexico soon to headline Bryan's annual Crash My Playa festival, which starts on Jan. 22.

The weather in Cancun looks to be in the 80s for the duration of the event, so Aldean, Bryan, and fans will definitely be able to shed coats and hats and strip down to beach gear. This year marks the first time Aldean will hop on board the sold-out festival, which also will feature Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel and DJ Rock.

Aldean may be goofing a little bit about the cold-weather thing, as he and wife Brittany been posting a series of photos to social media in the past few weeks suggesting they rang in 2020 and have been hanging out with the family at a brand-new beach house with stunning ocean views (and nary a flake of snow in sight). Bryan also posted photos of his family (including wife Caroline, who celebrated her 40th birthday on New Year's Eve) in what appears to be a pleasant climate. But we'll give them the benefit of the doubt and admit that Nashville winters, even a few days of 'em, can get downright chilly.

Crash My Playa 2020 will run through Jan. 25. For the first time since its inception in 2015, the event will be hosted at one sole resort, the Moon Palace Cancun, which features all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour concierge service, multiple pools and bars.