Jason Aldean is the latest in a growing string of entertainers who are canceling concert dates in the wake of the coronavirus scare. He shared a video on Thursday afternoon (Mar. 12), on his tour bus in Madison, Wisc., explaining that he wouldn't be able to play that date that evening, nor his Mar. 13 or 14 dates as well in Columbia, Mo. and St. Paul, Minn.

"We had a show here in a few hours," Aldean told the camera. "I just got word that we had to postpone the show."

The reason, unsurprisingly, was related to the current coronavirus pandemic which is spurring preventative measures to avoid spread of the condition. "This is the last weekend of the tour, and obviously not the way I wanted it to end for us or for you guys," Aldean stressed. "We were looking forward to going out on a high note this weekend, but obviously, with all the stuff going on, the virus and all, the city and state officials are basically making it mandatory for us to shut everything down."

Aldean noted that the decision was completely out of his hands, and that he planned to make up the dates as soon as possible. "I think actually it might be a done deal already that we have rescheduled for August 7, 8 and 9," he informed fans regarding the three canceled shows. The tour is scheduled to pick back up again on July 17 in Toronto.

Aldean is by far not the first country artist to put a halt on future tour dates in the wake of the pandemic. Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and Kenny Chesney announced their cancellations on Thursday as well. Many music festivals have put a hold on or moved their dates as well, including South by Southwest and the famed country showcase Stagecoach in Southern California.