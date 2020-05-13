Jason Aldean has been making the most of his time in quarantine during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hanging out with his family, throwing a surprise at-home prom for his daughter ... and, it appears, also possibly growing a mullet.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, turned to Instagram on Tuesday (May 12) to post a picture of herself with her famous husband as part of her Smile and Glam Giveaway. Aldean is dressed in a short-sleeved shirt and a necklace in the photo, which shows the couple gazing into each other's eyes. The country superstar is pictured from the side, and it's hard not to notice that the left side of his head appears to be partly shaved, leaving the top and back of his hair longer and the side noticeably shorter.

If that's not the beginnings of a mullet, then Billy Cyrus' middle name isn't Ray.

If Aldean is deliberately doing his part to bring back the '90s hair phenomenon, he isn't alone. The mullet has been making a slow comeback in country music over the past several years, as younger artists including Morgan Wallen and Hardy carry on the torch passed from '90s superstars including Cyrus, Joe Diffie, Toby Keith and more.

Blake Shelton used to have a major mullet, and he revealed that he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani had decided he should grow it back in March, as the U.S. was first beginning social distancing measures in response to the pandemic.

"I am growing the mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he tweeted on March 17. "Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned."

Shelton posted the first pictures of his new mullet on March 26: