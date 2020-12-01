Jason Aldean's appreciation post for his son Memphis' birthday recalls how he and his wife, Brittany, wondered if they'd ever be able to have children together.

Memphis turned three years old on Tuesday (Dec. 1), and to celebrate, the singer shared multiple photos of his little boy, arranged from most recent to oldest. A few are the same as pictures shared on the boy's second birthday in 2019, but the sentiment is special in 2020.

"Hard to believe it has been 3 years since this little guy came into our lives," Aldean writes. "He is wild, headstrong and all boy and I couldn’t be more thankful for him. For awhile, @brittanyaldean and I weren’t sure we would be able to have a baby, so the fact that we now have 2 is a blessing to us both and we never take one day of it for granted. Happy bday buddy!! We love u so much."

Memphis is Jason Aldean's third child, after two daughters with his first wife. He and Brittany also have 22-month-old Navy, their daughter. Both Memphis and Navy were born with help from IVF, or in vitro fertilization.

The couple are relatively open about their life together, often sharing pictures and stories about their children on social media. Memphis' long hair stands out as you flip through the singer's Instagram gallery. It's something that's been a work in progress for at least a year, and now — as he approaches proper schooling age — he's looking more and more like a mix of his rockstar father and glamorous mother.

Musically, the pair and their kids spent the year moving in to a new home in Nashville (see pictures below), while Aldean returned to the studio to start a new album, the follow-up to his 9 album from 2019. Like all artists, he was forced to move his 2020 tour dates until at least 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

