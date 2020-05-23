Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, put their son Memphis to the toddler challenge, and the results are precious.

The Toddler Challenge is a viral video challenge that's been sweeping social media in recent days in which a parent puts a sweet treat in front of their child and then makes an excuse to leave the room for a few minutes, warning them not to eat the tasty snack while they are out of the room. A concealed camera captures the results.

In the video above, which Brittany Aldean shared to Instagram, she puts a chocolate donut covered in multi-colored sprinkles in front of the couple's 2-year-old son, saying, "Hold on, Mommy's gonna go to the bathroom real quick. When I come back you can touch it, okay? Don't eat it."

She leaves the scene, and the adorable youngster — who is sporting long hair tied up in a topknot — stares longingly at the donut, then looks over his shoulder to see if she's returning. He nudges the plate and pushes it away from him, then moves it back and gently pokes the donut with his finger before taking one tiny little sprinkle from the top, but, true to his word, does not eat the donut before his mom returns.

He digs in as soon as she gets back, but the sweet little boy is still considerate even as he's chowing down, turning to his father, who's standing mostly out of the frame, and saying, "Would Dada like some?"

All together, now: "Awwww!"

Aldean is one of several country stars to put their young ones to the popular challenge. Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren, tempted their daughter Ada James, and Tyler Hubbard's wife, Hayley, filmed their daughter, Liv. All of these stars must be doing something right as parents, because all of their kids passed the tempting test with flying colors.

