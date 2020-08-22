Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have plenty of space, that's for sure. Pictures from inside their stunning mansion show she has a closet that's the envy of anybody who's ever wished they had a little more space.

The couple married in March of 2015, and in the early years of their marriage, they lived on a 120-acre rural estate in Columbia, Tenn., outside of Nashville, in an 8,900-square-foot mansion that boasted 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, as well as a private bowling alley, wet bar, wine cellar and more.

The Aldeans have a 2-year-old son named Memphis, as well as a daughter, Navy Rome, whom they welcomed in February of 2019. They spent several years planning and building their massive dream home, an even-more-elaborate, jaw-droppingly massive estate that they moved into on June 13. The couple sold their previous home for $7 million on Feb. 7.

The new house puts the old one to shame in almost every way possible, including suites for each of the kids, a huge restaurant-quality kitchen, a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and living space, a man cave, a complete bowling alley, a virtual golf driving range and more. The elaborate pool area looks like it could be a photo from a lavish resort.

One of the most eye-catching features of the new house is Brittany's massive two-story closet, which has a whole area devoted almost entirely to shoes that are sorted and organized very meticulously. Take a look at Brittany Aldean's incredible closet in the pictures below, some of which were taken while it was under construction:

The Aldeans also own a luxurious beach house in Florida, which they recently listed for sale.

Scroll through below to see more pictures of Jason and Brittany Aldean's spectacular mansion.

