Jason Aldean and his wife and kids have welcomed a new member to their family. Aldean's wife, Brittany, turned to social media to share a picture of their new addition — a chameleon named Elvis.

Brittany introduced Elvis to her Instagram followers in a post on Friday afternoon (Aug. 21), writing, "Welcome to the fam, Elvis," alongside a picture of the colorful creature, nestled into his habitat of fake branches, twigs and leaves, regarding the camera warily with his left eye.

Swipe through her post to see an adorable video in which the country superstar lifts Elvis and holds him out to the couple's 2-year-old son, Memphis, asking, "Do you want to pet him?" while the boy looks at the chameleon in wonder, bouncing from foot to foot as he asks, "Is he scary?"

"He's not gonna hurt you," Aldean assures his son, touching Elvis to show him that it's safe. Memphis reaches out and sweetly touches Elvis for a second before withdrawing, bouncing again in excitement.

The Aldeans married in 2015, and they have two children together; they welcomed their son, Memphis, in December of 2017, and daughter Navy followed in February of 2019. Aldean also has two older daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage.

The couple and their kids have recently been in quarantine during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which put an end to planned tours for the year. They moved into their dream home on June 13, after spending several years planning and building it, and they have been gradually sharing photos of the spectacular residence via social media, alongside personal glimpses into their family time during isolation.

