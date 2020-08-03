It looks like Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, spent last week growing their family by six — pets, that is! On Instagram, the country singer's spouse showed the family's new Koi fish as they swam on the pair's property.

The Aldeans' latest additions look terrific in the shimmering koi pond that appears to sit outside the couple's impressive new home in Nashville, near their pool. It's the same location where Jason recently mounted a moody, acoustic performance of his 9 single "Got What I Got" on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Of course, Jason and Brittany are certainly pet lovers. Last year, the family adopted an adorable puppy named Saint. Now, the pair has some aquatic animals to enjoy with their two children together, 2-year-old Memphis and 1-year-old Navy Rome (Jason also has two kids from a previous marriage).

"New pets are always a good idea," Brittany says in the post from last Thursday (July 30). In an Instagram Story posted around the same time, the Aldean matriarch explained that the family had acquired six new fish in total.

It's surely as good a time as any to add new pets to the clan. After all, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Aldean and his fam are mostly homebound until live concerts and outside studio sessions come back. But that doesn't necessarily mean fans are remiss of any Jason Aldean content. The singer's undoubtedly kept the machine churning amid the global health crisis, including last month's romantic music video for "Got What I Got," which included some tender home footage of Jason and Brittany.

WATCH: Jason Aldean Talks About His New House + Album:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: