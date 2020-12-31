Jason Aldean isn't content to kick around Nashville for New Year's Eve. No, he and his wife, Brittany, are basking in the sun on some paradisal beach to ring in 2021. And he's not the only country star taking a tropical vacation to end the year — Luke Bryan's family is also somewhere warm.

But while it was Bryan's mom who shared their family's vacay spoils on social media this week, Aldean took it upon himself to show the serene setting where he and his bride will bid goodbye to 2020 — and the "Got What I Got" singer's sure doing a great job of making those in colder climates jealous!

"Spending New Years on the beach this year with my boo thang," Aldean captions the Dec. 30 Instagram clip he took to offer fans a glimpse of his luxurious getaway. He makes sure to capture his glistening wife and supply a scenic portrait of the seaside where the couple is soaking up the rays.

"Happy new year!" Brittany Aldean says in the video after being prompted by her husband. From what's shown in the clip, it seems the couple's relaxing on some chaise deck chairs at a coastal resort of some kind.

The pair's children don't appear in the clip, but it wouldn't be a jump to conclude they're somewhere around. Brittany also doesn't seem to be wearing a face covering — after all, we're still amid an ongoing pandemic — but she seems to be distanced enough from others to go without, in addition to being outdoors.

To wit, the family's mask-wearing practices (or lack thereof) previously came under fire back in October when the Aldeans jetted off to Walt Disney World for a family vacation. Jason shared a photo of the happy clan maskless, and, as reported by the Washington Post, subsequently clapped back at commenters who came after them for not covering their faces. "Chill out lady," the country singer said to one critic before deleting the photo. "They are in our pocket. We took them off for 5 seconds to take the pic."

The couple have two young children together, including son Memphis, who turned 3 on Dec. 1. Navy Rome will turn two in February. Aldean also has two older daughters from a previous marriage.

