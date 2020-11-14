Jason Aldean's wife Brittany knows his weakness, and she's using it against him.

The "Got What I Got" singer was sitting at home, watching television and eating Cheez-Its when Brittany sat down next to him for the first prank. Laughter — including laughter from his daughter — ensued.

The next time she asked Aldean to open a box for her and he just about jumped out of their house, which is impressive because it's a big house. The common thread?

Spiders!

Jason Aldean seems to be afraid of spiders.

"I love taking advantage of his arachnophobia," Brittany wrote the first time she made her man jump.

"Always the prankster," he responded, with friend DeeJay Silver adding heavy laughter alongside the video.

The 43-year-old has long identified as an outdoorsman and hunter, and he had no trouble chasing down birds at the couple's Florida home earlier in 2020. But spiders? Nope, uh-uh, not gonna do it. Thankfully, none of the Aldean women seemed to spooked by the arachnids. If not, maybe baby Memphis can stomp them dead.

