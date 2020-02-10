Everything We Know About Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s New Album, ‘Reunions’

Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, have new music coming soon. This spring, fans will be able to get their hands on a brand-new album from the band, their first since 2017.

Those who follow the singer-songwriter on social media know that Isbell has been in the studio as of late; in fact, he's been teasing new music for months. Quietly, on the morning of Feb. 10, something arrived.

The details of Isbell's new album are sparse thus far, but some details can be found across the internet. Read on for what we know so far about the new stuff from Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The Title

Isbell and the 400 Unit's new album is titled Reunions.

The Release Date

Reunions is due out on May 15. The project is available to pre-order and pre-save via a number of platforms.

The Record Label

Isbell's new album is due out via Southeastern Records, the artist's own label. Southeastern Records has distributed Isbell's three most recent albums.

The Producer

Per social media posts from Isbell, he and his band once again worked with Dave Cobb as their producer. Cobb has produced Isbell's three most recent albums.

The Album Cover

Southeastern Records

The Reunion cover artwork features a man standing alone on the horizon, looking off into a vast, gray sky. Isbell and his band's name, as well as the album's title, are near the top of the image, the latter in a curly

The Single

Isbell dropped "Be Afraid" on Jan. 10, after warning fans a few days prior via social media that he had something up his sleeve. An ominous guitar riff and slightly echoing, distorted vocals characterize the song, in which Isbell seems to be addressing himself as well as fans, his lyrics doubling as both a cautionary tale and a reminder.

"If your words add up to nothing," Isbell sings in a third verse, "then you're making a choice to sing a cover when you need a battle cry."

The Songs

Reunions will contain 10 songs. Further details about those tunes have yet to be announced, though fans who have seen Isbell live recently have been able to hear "Overseas," the record's fourth track.

“There are a lot of ghosts on this album. Sometimes the songs are about the ghosts of people who aren’t around anymore, but they’re also about who I used to be, the ghost of myself," Isbell says in a press release. "I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write 15 years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction. In that sense it’s a reunion with the me I was back then.”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Reunions Track List:

1. "What've I Done to Help"

2. "Dreamsicle"

3. "Only Children"

4. "Overseas"

5. "Running With Our Eyes Closed"

6. "River"

7. "Be Afraid"

8. "St. Peter's Autograph"

9. "It Gets Easier"

10. "Letting You Go"

The Tour

Shortly after announcing their plans to put out a new album, Isbell and the 400 Unit unveiled a lengthy list of tour dates for 2020. Running from late February through November, the run will feature some festival stops along with a handful of two-night stands at iconic theaters in cities such as Austin and San Francisco. Acts like Billy Strings and the War and Treaty will join Isbell and the 400 Unit on the road as opening acts.