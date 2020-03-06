Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have shared another new song from their next album. Press play above to hear "What've I Done to Help," released early Friday morning (March 6).

"What've I Done to Help" finds Isbell once again looking at his own actions while speaking to the state of society. Against an urgent, yet airy, melody, Isbell wonders, "What've I done to help? / What've I done to help? / Somebody save me / What've I done to help? / What've I done to help? / But not myself." An electric guitar line becomes more blistering as the song progresses.

While the simple chorus occupies most of the song's space, a third verse feels particularly timely: "Climbed to safety / You and me and the baby / Sent our thoughts and prayers to loved ones on the ground / And as the days went by, we just stopped looking down," Isbell sings. "The world's on fire, we just climb higher / We're no longer bothered by the smoke and sound / Good people suffer, the heart gets tougher."

"What've I Done to Help" leads Isbell and the 400 Unit's forthcoming new album, Reunions. Due out on May 15, the 10-song project was produced by Dave Cobb and also includes the previously released "Be Afraid." Isbell and his band are touring extensively in support of the record this year.

Isbell's next record will be his first since 2017's The Nashville Sound. A No. 1 album on the Billboard Folk, Independent, Country and Rock Albums charts, that record received Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards and Album of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards. It was also nominated at the CMA Awards for Album of the Year, earning Isbell his first CMA nod.