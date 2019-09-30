JAX Outdoor Gear Taking Former Sears Space at Frontier Mall

Thirty-eight years ago the world was jumping into the 1980s and in true Stranger Things season 3 fashion, Cheyenne got a mall. 1981 saw the opening of the Frontier Mall on Del Range. One of the earliest stores to take up residence in the mall was Sears. They closed in 2018 leaving the Mall without a west end anchor store. That is, until now.

Fort Collins-based JAX Mercantile has announced they are expanding into Wyoming with a new store in the former Sears location called JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch.

Jax describes itself as "...a local destination for outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, farm and ranch supplies, home essentials, gifts, hardware, and military surplus."

In a press release, Jax says that the Cheyenne location will "...feature a wide variety of quality and name brand outdoor gear products, including camping, clothing, footwear, hunting, fishing, military surplus, paddlesports, and travel gear. The store will also feature farm and ranch supplies including equine and livestock feed, power equipment, tools and hardware, kitchenware, garden, and gift categories."

The store is planning to hire about 50 people and open the store this fall.

Source: Jaxgoods.com