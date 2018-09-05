Is a Jennifer Aniston/Dolly Parton duet in the works? The actress may have just made it a sure thing.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Aniston dished on her new film, Dumplin', for which Parton is doing some of the music. The A-list actress explains that she invited the music icon for a five-hour dinner at her house, and at some point, she joked about a potential duet with one of country's greatest.

Aniston recalls that Parton was singing her song "9 to 5" at the table, and she interjected that they should perform together. Of course, she didn't think that it would actually happen.

"I said, 'I would love to be on one of those tracks,'" she tells DeGeneres. "I was sort of kidding. Literally, last week we got an email form Sony with the schedule for the recordings and there's Jen and Dolly 12-1:30 on Tuesday. I was like, 'This has got to be a joke!'"

"You can't turn her down," the television host asserts, urging Aniston to embrace her studio time with Parton. Aniston remained hesitant about the idea.

"I'm not singing with Dolly Parton on an album that's going to be heard by hopefully millions of people!" she says. "I'm still up in the air of whether or not I should do it. I don't know if I'm doing it."

So, she polled the audience and was met with resounding applause. We should expect to hear that Dolly Parton/Jennifer Aniston duet soon. According to Aniston, Dumplin' is "a beautiful, young, coming-of-age movie" about a plus-size, small-town Texas teenager who wants to follow in her beauty queen mom's footsteps and enters a pageant. It will be out in 2018.