Watch ‘Jeopardy!’s Tribute to Alex Trebek

When Alex Trebek passed away over the weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer, he not only left behind an enormous legacy in the world of pop culture — he left behind 35 episodes of Jeopardy! that he shot shortly before his death that have yet to air. In a tribute to the late host that aired on TV and online, the executive producer of Jeopardy! Mike Richards said all 35 episodes would air in the coming weeks. “That’s what he wanted,” said Richards, who also revealed that Trebek taped his final Jeopardy “less than two weeks” before his passing.

“Over the weekend we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss, for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for, ” said Richards. “He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family.”

After vowing to air Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episodes as they had been shot he concluded “on behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy!, thank you for everything Alex. Then, there was a moment of silence. You can watch the entire tribute below:

Celebrities, stars, and former contestants have continued to celebrate Trebek on social media since his passing on Sunday. Even competitors weighed in on his passing; Family Feud host Steve Harvey hailed Trebek as “the classiest game show host of all time.”

The final Jeopardy! episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will continue to air in syndication through Christmas.