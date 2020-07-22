Jeremy McComb Added to Concert Lineup for Wyoming State Fair

As of now, things are still scheduled as planned for this year's Wyoming State Fair in Douglas. And now, Grammy nominated country star Jeremy McComb has been added to this year's concert lineup.

According to a recent press release, McComb will take the stage on Thursday, August 13th. McComb is now added to a concert lineup that already includes Reckless Kelly.

McComb brings with him his 'Ramblers and Road Dogs Tour' as he's been touring for a better part of the past decade. His album 'FM' has received over 1.1 million streams digitally. He's also written and helped to contribute to many film soundtracks and to several projects that accumulated 6 million copies sold. McComb is also currently recording a new album set to be released in 2021.

For the concerts at the 108th Wyoming State Fair, gate admission is required, and no ticket is necessary. There will be strict CDC social distancing guidelines that fair organizers will adhere to for the shows and the entire fair. Jeremy McComb's concert is set for 5 p.m. on August 13th.