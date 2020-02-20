Jerrod Niemann Talks Tour and New Music on Cowboy Country

Jerrod Niemann is performing in Cheyenne at the Terry Bison Ranch Resort on Friday, February 21st and 106.3 Cowboy Country's Jax was able to get some insight on what he's bringing to the show.

It's been since 2017 that Jerrod Niemann's released a full-length album, but he revealed to Jax that his current Ghost Rider Tour is providing plenty of what we can come to expect in the near future from the singer/songwriter.

Jax talked to Jerrod about not only his upcoming show for Friday, but also his favorite football team, his favorite thing to do in his free time, and his writing process for all the unreleased music he has coming out in the near future, as well as his writing process and what he's used as a 'studio'. Check out the full phone interview below.

As of right now, there are still tickets available for the Jerrod Niemann show tomorrow night at the Terry Bison Ranch Resort, presented by Blue Pig.

Southern Fryed and Heather Renee Tifanny are also set to perform. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m. For those 21 and up, there is also the Coors Light Concert Caravan that'll take concertgoers from the Depot in downtown Cheyenne to the concert venue.

