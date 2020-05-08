Jhett James Commits to Central Wyoming College for Rodeo

Rawlins High School rodeo club member Jhett James has received an opportunity to continue pursuing his passion, the sport of rodeo.

James, who is part of the Rawlins High School Class of 2020, has accepted a rodeo scholarship to Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Jhett competed in team roping and tie-down calf roping during the 2019-20 high school season. He competed in the four fall rodeos with a top performance of ninth place with his partner in team roping at Douglas on Sept. 1, 2019.

James took tenth place in the Second GO at the 2019 State Finals for Wyoming High School Rodeo last June in Gillette.

The spring season for 2020 has seen seven rodeo events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular season-ending rodeo and the State Finals, both in Gillette, are tentative and could be rescheduled.

Central Wyoming College is part of the Central Rocky Mountain Region for college rodeo. Drew Schrock is the head coach for the Rustlers.