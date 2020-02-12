Watch Jim Carrey Snap Back Into ‘The Grinch’ During Interview

In a new promotional interview for Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey revisits another one of his dastardly villain characters — The Grinch from How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Although it came out nearly 20 years ago, Carrey has no problem instantaneously slipping back into the role with ease. Check it out:

“Y’know, their parents says, you know who that is? That’s the Grinch! And I go...” Carrey then proceeds to contort his face into an inhuman expression that really looks like the Grinch. And the voice is dead on, too. "I must find a way to stop Christmas from coming," he growls deviously. And then, a split second later, he’s back to his goofy self. "Their parents go, ‘Oh, I thought it was makeup,’” he chuckles.

Even in an 18-second clip, it’s easy to see just how good Carrey is at committing to the bit. It’s what he does in Sonic the Hedgehog, where he plays the evil Dr. Robotnik, a mustache-twirling mad scientist with plans to take over the world. Being a secondary video game character, there’s not a lot of personality to draw from, but Carrey refuses to let Dr. Robotnik be one-dimensional. In the full interview clip shared by AMC Theaters, Carrey says: “It’s like, I have to actually take this fairly simplistic type of character and give it a basis in reality and give it a real meaning.”

Sonic the Hedgehog races into theaters this Friday, February 14.