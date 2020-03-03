Jimmie Allen has earned his second No. 1 single. Allen's "Make Me Want To" has the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, after more than a year on the chart.

"Make Me Want To" climbs from No. 3 to No. 1 on this week's chart, taking the lead position from Sam Hunt's "Kinfolks."

Per CMT, Allen's 58-week trek to the top is the longest climb to No. 1 in the history of Billboard's 30-year-old Country Airplay chart. "Make Me Want To" follows Allen's Platinum-selling debut single, "Best Shot." Allen has also become the first black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on country radio.

"Super thankful for my radio team, management, band, label and booking agency on their hard work and never giving up on the song," Allen says in a press release. Better yet, on the same day that his song rose to the top of the chart, the singer and his fiancee welcomed a new baby girl into the world.

"To everyone at country radio THANK YOU for supporting this song. The cool thing is I thought the best part of day would be getting a No. 1, but a few hours later my daughter, Naomi was born. The baby and momma are doing great. March 1st will forever be my favorite day. Never give up on your dreams or yourself. Love always wins."

Allen could continue his string of No. 1 singles, as he and Noah Cyrus (daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus) have linked up for a new single called "This Is Us." The song will impact radio on March 23.