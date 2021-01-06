Story Behind the Song: Jimmy Wayne, ‘Just Knowing You Love Me’

Jimmy Wayne's third studio album, 2009's Sara Smile, includes his 2010 single "Just Knowing You Love Me." Written by the singer with Brett Beavers and Tony Martin, the song also features Whitney Duncan.

The Billboard-charting track (No. 59 on the country singles chart) was inspired by the important people in Wayne's life who have been there through thick and thin, he tells The Boot. Below, the artist shares the story behind "Just Knowing You Love Me," in his own words.

I was in my driveway back home in Nashville. I was standing there, pondering a thought about my friends and my family, and just being very thankful for the things that I have in my life. I was thinking, if everything just went away, those are the folks who are still going to be there at the end of the day. When you're down on your luck, those really, really good friends, good business partners and good family members are going to be there at the end of the day.

That's where the idea [for] "Just Knowing You Love Me" came from. I had written it down in my journal; that was the first place I found that I could write it down.

I was in the room with Tony Martin and Brett Beavers a different day, writing with them. We were looking for a song title that would fit this melody that Brett came up with. His melody worked really well with "just knowing you love me": The syllables matched up perfectly with the melody that he had brought in.

We all agreed that it was a song title that every single person in the world can relate to. It's a pretty simple song, and I just love that title.

