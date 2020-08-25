Jo Dee Messina songs have a lot of attitude. The singer is known for her feisty empowerment anthems, as well as her high-energy stage presence.

But while many of her biggest hits are uptempo musically, with edgy, aggressive lyrics, Messina also displays a softer, more sensitive side in her music, which has helped her reach a diverse audience across different genres.

All of the different sides of Messina's music are represented in this list of the Top 10 Jo Dee Messina Songs.