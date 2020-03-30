Tributes to country singer Joe Diffie have been pouring in since he died Sunday (March 29) after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Among the most heart-wrenching remembrances comes from his wife of about two years, Tara.

On Sunday, Tara Diffie shared the couple's final photo together on her Instagram page. "I love you so much @officialjoediffie," she writes in the caption. "You were the love of my life."

Tara Diffie's Instagram account is filled with photos of herself and her late husband, as well as shots of her daughter and his youngest child, Kylie. Tara and Joe Diffie got married in May of 2018.

Diffie revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on Friday (March 27). "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment," the singer said at the time, while requesting privacy for his family and asking fans to "be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

In addition to Tara, her daughter and his daughter Kylie, Diffie leaves behind four other children — Parker, Kara, Drew and Tyler — from three previous marriages.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only touched individuals, it's wreaked havoc on the entertainment world in general, with a tremendous amount of artists and festival organizers choosing to cancel or postpone tours and events for 2020. To date, there are 122,653 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States; 2,112 people have died of the disease in the U.S. alone.

Stars Who Were Tested for the Coronavirus

Listen to the Best '90s Country Songs, Including Joe Diffie:

Top 10 Joe Diffie Songs:

What's Your Favorite '90s Country Song?