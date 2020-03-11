Joe Hanson, ‘Part of Me’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Country singer Joe Hanson will release a brand-new single on Friday (March 13), but he's giving The Boot's readers an exclusive early listen to the track. Press play above to hear "Part of Me."

"Part of Me" finds Hanson -- at least, part of him -- missing someone. There's a wiser, smarter person deep down who knows to stay away, but, Hanson sings, "part of me can't be apart from you."

"Part of me knows that it's late and I'm drunk and my phone shouldn't be in my hand / Part of me knows if I call, you'll pick up, and that I should resist, but I can't," Hanson adds in the chorus of "Part of Me," over a grooving, pop-influenced melody. "Part of me should be a smarter me, but honestly, you make it hard to be."

"Part of Me" is infectious, and perhaps a bit cathartic for those working through a breakup. Fans of Dan + Shay and Devin Dawson will find that it fits in nicely alongside those artists' songs on a playlist.

A Naperville, Ill., native, Hanson's love of music began at his hometown church. He says his "incredibly supportive" family and friends are a key part of his decision to chase his dream of stardom.

"My parents always told me, 'Find your God-given talent, cultivate it and share it with the world,'" Hanson tells VisitNaperville.com, "and so that’s what I am doing."

Now living in Nashville, Hanson has auditioned for both The Voice and American Idol, and is working with the city's cadre of talented songwriters. Fans can get more information on the singer and his upcoming new music and tour plans at JoeHansonMusic.com.