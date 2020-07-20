John Boyega Says He’s ‘Moved On’ From ‘Star Wars’ For Good

Star Wars actor John Boyega shared via Instagram that he is not interested in returning to his character of Finn in the future. The statement was in response to a photo Boyega posted on set for a new project, prompting a fan to comment: “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!” Boyega took the opportunity to set the record straight. He’s done with Finn (for the foreseeable future, at least). Replied Boyega: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on [heart emoji].”

Following these comments, another Instagram user lightheartedly accused Boyega of using the Star Wars franchise to “[get] those Disney bucks” and “dip.” But Boyega set the record straight, stating: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.” This kind of candid response has become Boyega’s signature. He’s been hit with every kind of Star Wars question (and sometimes backlash), and he’s become a pro at shutting down rumors and telling it how it is.

But just because Boyega’s not keen on returning to a galaxy far, far away, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t return to another previous role down the line. About a month ago, director Joe Cornish and Boyega discussed the possibility of Boyega reprising his character of Moses in an Attack the Block sequel. On the same Instagram thread, one user asked Boyega if another Attack the Block film was coming. Boyega responded, “I haven’t played Moses in over a decade. I’d love to revisit him. Now he is a BADASS.”