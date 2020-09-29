John Rich turns the fate of the world over into the hands of a higher power in "Earth to God," an of-the-times song that calls on people of all walks of life to focus on faith. The song was born out of Rich's response to what has been a difficult year worldwide.

"As I sit and watch our world spin more and more out of control with anger, disease and hatred, I sometimes feel helpless and alone," the singer reflects. "I realized that this was the first time in my lifetime that the entire world was in the same bad situation all at the same time."

The more he thought about it, though, the more Rich realized that his faith is what allows him to contend with those feelings of helplessness.

"I've always believed that 'Man cannot fix man's problems,' but God can! The thought of our planet sending an SOS to God came to my mind and the song was born," he continues. "I recorded it to hopefully bring peace, hope and unity to every human being that hears it. Amen."

"Earth to God" officially began impacting country radio on Sept. 28, just three days after Rich debuted the song on Fox and Friends. That same day, he also shared a music video for the track that spotlights his partnership with Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian worldwide humanitarian relief organization. Rich has pledged his portion of the proceeds from "Earth to God" to Samaritan's Purse.