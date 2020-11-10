John Schneider had already established himself as a successful actor and singer by the time he scored his first No. 1 country hit. The Dukes of Hazzard star reached the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Nov. 10, 1984, with "I've Been Around Enough to Know."

Schneider stared as Bo Duke on the smash-hit television series, which ran from 1979 through 1985 on CBS. He launched a parallel career in music beginning in 1981, when he released a cover of the classic Elvis Presley hit "It's Now or Never" as his debut single in 1981, reaching No. 4.

Schneider followed up with several smaller hits over the next several years, but he kicked his country career into high gear with the release of his fourth studio album, Too Good to Stop Now, in 1984. He scored his first No. 1 hit with a cover of "I've Been Around Enough to Know," which he released as the album's first single. Written by Bob McDill and Dickey Lee, the song saw its first release in a cut from Jo-El Sonnier that reached No. 78 in 1975, and Conway Twitty also recorded the track in 1978.

Schneider's cut proved to be by far the most successful of the bunch, and it began a run of chart-topping hits for the singer-actor that would include "Country Girls," "What's a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love Like This)" and "You're the Last Thing I Needed Tonight."

Schneider has maintained a dual career as an actor and singer in the decades since, though he's never quite replicated that early musical success.