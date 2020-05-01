‘John Wick: Chapter Four’ Delayed a Full Year By Coronavirus

Okay, that’s it coronavirus. Now you’ve gone too far.

Movies get delayed, sure. Movie theaters aren’t open; that’s for the best. But a full year delay of the next John Wick movie? That is unacceptable.

Nevertheless, that is our reality. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate has adjusted their release calendar for the upcoming months and years. Most importantly, John Wick: Chapter 4, which was due in theaters on May 21, 2021, will now open on May 27, 2022. Another full year without John Wick? This is no good.

John Wick: Chapter 4’s original release date now belongs to Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the new reboot of the long-running horror series from star and co-writer Chris Rock, which was previously supposed to open later this month. Meanwhile, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to the surprise Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is also delayed an entire year and will now open on August 20, 2021.

Her’s a statement on the news from Lionsgate’s Damon Wolf, via THR:

As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone.

Indeed, there is nothing more special than a new John Wick sequel. It better not get delayed again. Our hearts would not be able to bear the agony.