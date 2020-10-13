40 Years Ago: Johnny Cash Is Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Forty years ago today, on Oct. 13, 1980, Johnny Cash was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Cash was 48 years old at the time of his Country Music Hall of Fame induction, making him the youngest living member, at the time, to enter into the Hall of Fame. He was inducted, along with concert promoter Connie B. Gay and the Sons of the Pioneers, during the 14th annual CMA Awards, held at the Grand Ole Opry.

At the time that the Man in Black was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, he had released 39 studio albums and notched more than 60 Top 40 singles, including "I Walk the Line," "In the Jailhouse Now," "Ring of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues" and "A Boy Named Sue." Cash had also starred in his own TV show, The Johnny Cash Show, which ran from 1969 to 1971. He had already won six Grammy Awards and an ACM Awards trophy, and had been married to his second wife, June Carter Cash, for two years.

Three years prior to his Country Music Hall of Fame induction, in 1977, Cash was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Later on, in 1992, he became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2010, he entered the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. On Oct. 6, 2015, Cash received a star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame.

Besides Cash, only Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Bill Monroe have been inducted into all three of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Still, after all of Cash's success, he always said that his greatest accomplishment had nothing to do with fame or fortune.

"I'm most proud that, after all I've been through, God has let me be alive and well today, and still with June Carter," Cash said in 1993.

WATCH: Unforgettable Johnny Cash Moments