Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag” Gives The Message We All Need

Today is Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor men and women serving in our armed forces that paid the ultimate price.

It's a somber day, where we pause and think about the true cost of our Freedom.

I recently came across Johnny Cash's "Ragged Old Flag" and was struck by how timely and poignant the message within it is.

Our country is struggling right now, and it's easy to get caught up in the negativity, anger, and fear.

Yet, despite all of this we are truly blessed to live here.

And the government for which she stands

Is scandalized throughout the land

And she's getting threadbare and wearing thin

But she's in good shape for the shape she's in

'Cause she's been through the fire before

And I believe she can take a whole lot more.

Don't those words strike you right in your heart?

So we raise her up every morning

We take her down every night

We don't let her touch the ground and we fold her up right

On second thought, I do like to brag

'Cause I'm mighty proud of that ragged old flag.

I'm mighty proud of that ragged old flag.

Amen.

Please, take a moment to listen to the entire song, and while you do remember those that gave up their lives to honor that ragged old flag.