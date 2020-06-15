Johnson County Blaze Estimated at 10,000+ Acres, 20% Contained

A fire that was started by lightning over the weekend in Johnson County has doubled in size overnight and is now estimated at over 10,000 acres in size.

Dubbed the Reno Incident Fire, it's burning in grassland and sagebrush about 25 miles south of Buffalo. Aerial mapping is expected to take place today, giving a firmer idea of the fire's size.

The fire is 20% contained, but Johnson County Emergency Manager Marilyn Connolly told K2 Radio News there was no active fire as of Tuesday morning.

Fire crews are expected to work on additional containment and mop-up Tuesday, with winds expected to pick up in the afternoon.

One homestead may have been destroyed, but Connolly couldn't immediately confirm that detail. No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

The fire is burning on mostly private land in a rural area with few residents. Connolly said the main impact is to landowners; one rancher told her he may have lost 3,500 acres used to winter cattle.

Power crews are working to restore electricity in the area. Numerous fences have been destroyed.

Firefighters from numerous agencies and several counties, including Natrona County, are working together to extinguish the flames.