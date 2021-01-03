Johnson’s Heroics Lift the Cowgirls Past Fresno State, 65-63

Senior Jaye Johnson’s put-back as time expired capped the Wyoming Cowgirls comeback 65-63 victory over Fresno State Saturday in Laramie.

Wyoming (4-2, 2-1) trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but rallied for their second Mountain West win of the season. It was their third straight win on the season.

Johnson followed up Quinn Weidemann’s missed 3-pointer with a put-back that hit the rim twice before it fell through with no time on the clock. After a lengthy review, the game officials confirmed the call on the court.

Weidemann led the Cowgirls with 16 points, while Alba Sanchez Ramos scored 14 points.

Wyoming trailed 32-21 in the second quarter. They rallied to tie the game at 44-44 in the third quarter before Fresno State scored the last five points of the period.

The Bulldogs held a 53-47 lead with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls went on a 10-0 run and held Fresno State scoreless for nearly six minutes. UW tied the game at 53-53 on a Johnson left-wing 3-pointer. They took their first lead of the game two possessions later on a Dagny Davidsdottir layup.

With the score tied and 16 seconds left, Sanchez Ramos converted a three-point play on a driving layup and free throw. Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder tied it with a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left. Weidemann took the inbounds pass and fired a 3-pointer from straightaway. It missed, and Johnson’s offensive rebound and basket gave the Cowgirls the victory.

Wyoming shot 38 percent in the game but did make 11 three-point field goals. Tommi Olson added six points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Fresno State (3-4, 1-2) shot 42 percent from the field. Haley Cavinder led all scorers with 28 points.

The two teams rematch on Monday night in Laramie at 6:30 p.m.