The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has wreaked havoc on everybody's plans for 2020, and Jon Pardi is no exception: The "Heartache Medication" singer says that he and his fiancee, Summer Duncan, have had to postpone their planned May wedding more than once.

"Just a couple [times]," the singer admits to Taste of Country Nights, revealing that the pandemic has also impacted the kind of wedding the couple are planning. "The big wedding we wanted to have is not going to happen, so it's just been heartbreaking telling people, 'Hey, we can't [move forward with the wedding as scheduled], because we just can't have this many people."

Pardi and Duncan were initially planning a destination wedding, with pizza instead of a traditional cake. Those plans — at least in part — have fallen by the wayside.

"There will be pizza," Pardi shares. "But we moved it to Nashville, to Tennessee. Just to make it easier."

Despite the disappointment of having to modify their dream wedding for the COVID-19 era, the singer says that he and his bride-to-be have come up with a creative alternative to a large party that would still allow them to keep the guest list lengthy for their celebration.

"My family's huge, so I had to tell them to hold back, because I can't have people flying all over coming into Nashville," he relates. "But once we get back, we're gonna do a wedding tour. So we wanna do a big party in northern California, and a big party in Texas, and a big party in Nashville."

Pardi and Duncan first decided to postpone their May wedding ceremony in March, right at the beginning of the outbreak in the U.S. At the time, they planned to reschedule for the fall; however, as the virus continues to pose a threat, the couple pushed their wedding date again.