Josh Allen Has Now Been Immortalized As A ‘Pop Vinyl’ Bobble Head

Josh Allen is now and probably always will be a Cowboy State favorite. After playing quarterback for the Pokes from 2015 to 2017, he was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Since that time, he's recently gotten his own cereal, Josh Jaqs, which is now available and a portion of the proceeds go to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

Allen can now add a very popular collectible item to his list of achievements. He now has a Funko Pop vinyl bobble head figurine of his likeness.

Funko Pops (sometimes referred to as Pop Vinyls or simply Pops) are super popular right now for collectors. I personally have over 200, ranging from musicians, movie characters, sports icons, superheroes and even famous historical politicians. There's even a Jackalope Pop that I'm still trying to get my hands.

Having a Josh Allen pop is now my next goal. While it's very difficult to find one on shelves locally, he is available from Target.com for the reasonable price of $9.99. Depending on how his next season goes, that price could skyrocket though.