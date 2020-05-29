Josh Allen is the Popular Pick Among Bettors to Win 2020 NFL MVP

The former Wyoming Cowboy and now current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the most popular pick among all betters to win this season's NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

The 2019 season for Josh Allen was a breakout year for the quarterback as he put up solid numbers while leading the Bills to the playoffs. However, the odds are still stacked against him for the upcoming season when it comes to winning the MVP award at 5000 to 1, which would make him a longshot. It turns out that bettors are really loving that.

Of all bets made on who will win the award during the upcoming season, an overwhelming 24 percent have bet on Allen to win the MVP award. That percentage of bettors is far greater than the next closest with 14 percent betting on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to win the award. The overall favorite to win the award at 100 to 1 is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who received 12 percent of the bets to win MVP.

Indianapolis Colts new veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers received nine percent of the bets to win MVP while Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz received eight percent.

But who knows? If Allen can lead the Bills to another solid season with some impressive stats, he would be the first Buffalo Bill to win the award since running back Thurman Thomas did it in 1991.