Josh Allen May Have Some New Weapons on Offense in Buffalo

Former Wyoming Cowboys phenom, Josh Allen, has gained some added firepower on offense during this offseason as the Buffalo Bills selected a few guys that may become some throwing targets for their quarterback.

The Bills took Zach Moss, a running back out of Utah with their third round pick (86th overall). Then in the fourth and sixth rounds, Buffalo picked two wide receivers, Gabriel Davis from UCF and Isaiah Hodgins from Oregon State, respectively.

Moss had been a three-time 1,000 yard rusher at Utah and analysts say his skill set is comparable to that of Kareem Hunt (while on the field that is). Gabriel Davis racked up 2,447 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in 38 career games for UCF. His 6'2, 210 lbs frame helped him have the second most career receiving touchdowns in UCF history. And Hodgins is a 6'4 receiver that 'catches everything'. In three seasons at Oregon State, he compiled 2,322 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns.

This is all added to the already acquired Stefon Diggs that was traded for earlier this offseason. If you're Josh Allen right now, you've probably got a pretty big smile on your face after the Bills bolstered their offense in the NFL Draft over the weekend.