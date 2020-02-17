Judges Needed For Wyoming State Science Fair

The University of Wyoming is in need of judges with science, engineering or math experience for the 2020 Wyoming State Science Fair.

The Wyoming State Science Fair is both an outreach event and a pre-college science competition that brings hundreds of junior and senior high school students to the university. This year, it will be taking place from March 1-3. The judging will take place on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2.

The student's projects will cover12 categories within the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) disciplines, and six to eight judges are needed for each category. one or two judges are also needed for special awards.

If you are interested in judging, please follow the link here.