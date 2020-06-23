‘Jurassic Park’ Tops Weekend Box Office, 27 Years After First Release

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park has climbed its way to the top of the box office for the fourth time since its 1993 release. With movie theaters slowly opening back up again, movies like Jurassic Park and Jaws have been reintroduced to entice families to return for Father’s Day weekend. After all, moviegoing has been on hold for months, and many of us have gotten used to home viewing.

The past nine weekends have been dominated by Universal’s Trolls World Tour, except for last weekend, which saw The Invisible Man take first place. According to Deadline, Jurassic Park is now in the lead, grossing $517,000 at 230 sites, followed closely behind by Jaws at $516,000 at 187 locations. Of course, these numbers are nothing like they were pre-pandemic. Jurassic Park stayed at the number one slot for three weekends after opening, and its 2013 re-issue garnered $45.3 million, contributing to its overall domestic gross of $404.3 million.

This past weekend was a bit of a test-run for Cinemark as they gear toward a wider opening later in July. Surprisingly enough, the current driving force in the movie business is drive-in theaters. Movies like Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and E.T. perform so well at drive-ins because they evoke a sense of nostalgia that perfectly complements the viewing atmosphere. The next few weeks will reveal a lot about the future of the moviegoing experience, but until then, at least we have Jurassic Park.